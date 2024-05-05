One person is dead after falling from the Bell Tower side of the Shoe Sunday around 12:20 p.m., Ohio State officials confirmed.

Near the southeast side of the Shoe, officers were seen dispersing onlooking graduates and their families away from the scene and toward the sidewalk of Tuttle Park Place.

Bystanders were on their phones and many were seen crying. One individual said “They just said someone jumped.”

One officer in a sheriff’s vest approached the crowd and said “Let’s give this individual some privacy,” and then further moved crowds away from the scene.

Two officers were seen running over to the scene with a large, white tarp. The scene has since been roped off with police tape.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said the university had no additional details to share at this time, and police and emergency responders remain on scene.

“For anyone affected by today’s incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available,” Johnson said.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be updated as The Lantern receives it.