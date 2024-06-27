The Buckeyes are preparing to push toward a national championship in 2024, and they’re already building one of the best recruiting classes for 2025.

Ohio State has landed seven players in June, including five within the past 12 days. This means the program currently has the No.1-ranked class for 2025, according to 247Sports.com.

On June 14, the Buckeyes secured a commitment from wide receiver Quincy Porter, a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. Porter — an Oradell, New Jersey native — stands at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and is the No. 12 overall wideout in the class.

Just two days later, Ohio State landed another commitment from a skill position player.

Isaiah West, a running back from Philadelphia out of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, is also a four-star athlete in the class, according to 247Sports.com.

Columbus has been a home for several St. Joseph’s Prep students, including wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Friday, the Buckeyes landed a Mansfield, Ohio native. Bodpegn Miller, listed as an athlete with no designated position on 247Sports.com, played quarterback at Ontario High School.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Miller can occupy various positions at Ohio State as an incoming three-star athlete, according to 247Sports.com.

The recruits kept rolling in Sunday when three-star interior offensive lineman Jake Cook elected to stay in Ohio and commit to the Buckeyes. Cook is from Westerville, Ohio and chose Ohio State over Louisville, Boston College, Akron and Ball State, according to 247Sports.com.

Most recently, the Buckeyes received a commitment from edge rusher Zion Grady on Monday, marking Ohio State’s third four-star recruit of the month, according to 247Sports.com. Grady garnered interest from several big schools, including Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State and the University of Miami.

Grady — an Enterprise, Alabama native — is listed as the No. 6 overall edge rusher in the 2025 class.