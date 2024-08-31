Makenna Webster can do it all.

No. 14 Ohio State (1-0) dominated its season opener Friday, defeating the University at Albany (0-1) 6-1, with standout graduate forward Webster leading the charge.

In the first quarter, Albany struck first, going up 1-0 on a penalty corner from Great Danes defender Mara Küskes — but it was all Buckeyes from there.

With just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Ohio State junior forward/midfielder Zella Bailey put the first one on the board for the Buckeyes. Webster would follow soon after, scoring a minute later off a dish from sophomore midfielder Anne Marie Krebs.

Ohio State head coach Jarred Martin said the Buckeyes’ win is largely credited to its defense, which made early adjustments to Albany’s aggressive attack.

“That second, third, fourth quarter — [Albany] had some dangerous chances that we were able to manage pretty well,” Martin said. “I think because we made an adjustment, but also I thought we were working a little bit better as a unit.”

Martin, who is in his eighth season at the helm of the Buckeyes, said he was also pleased with his team’s offensive performance.

“We have a pretty potent attack this year,” Martin said. “So our ability to score goals, I think, will be a problem against anybody we play.”

The third quarter remained a deadlock for nearly the entire period until Ohio State sophomore forward/midfielder Brenna Bough scored on a penalty corner with just under ten seconds remaining to put the Buckeyes up 3-1.

Webster continued her standout performance with a pair of fourth quarter goals, finishing with half of the Buckeyes’ goals and adding a second hat trick to her impressive athletic resume. Webster, who is also a forward for the Ohio State women’s ice hockey team, is coming off an All-Big Ten first-team season in 2023.

Ohio State sophomore midfielder Reagan Eickhoff would put the icing on the cake for Ohio State, notching her first career goal and giving Ohio State a 6-1 with under a minute left in the contest.

The star forward Webster said she has high hopes for her team following Ohio State’s first win.

“We’re ready, we’re prepared and this will be a really good team this year,” Webster said. “I’m excited for what we do in the next games coming up.”

Ohio State welcomes the Bucknell Bisons for its second of two back-to-back home games to open the season 2 p.m. Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field.