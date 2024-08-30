This year, the Ohio State women’s field hockey team aims to reach new heights and build upon the program’s best season in over a decade.

The No. 14 Buckeyes, led by head coach Jarred Martin, finished their 2023 season with a loss to top-seeded Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.

Martin, who’s in his eighth season as Ohio State’s head coach, said he has high hopes for the Buckeyes in 2024. One of Martin’s main goals is taking his squad to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 13 years, he said.

“We have a lot of great pieces that if we keep things together, keep everyone healthy and keep working hard, I think we’ll definitely have a position or chance to make that a viable option,” Martin said.

Martin said his team is tough, experienced and possesses the skill to make a tournament run as a group. Additionally, he was quick to mention multi-sport graduate forward Makenna Webster — the Buckeyes’ leader in goals (17) and assists (12) last season — when asked about players to keep an eye on.

“Front to back, Makenna Webster, she’s electric,” Martin said. “Definitely somebody who is gonna be around the goal cage, creating a lot of scoring chances and scoring herself.”

Ohio State’s midfield should prove to be one of its great strengths, Martin said. A returning duo in the form of senior forward/midfielder Cameryn Forgash and sophomore midfielder Anne Marie Krebs stands out among other players competing for the same positions, while sophomore forward/midfielder Brenna Bough — who was the 2023 team’s second-highest scorer with 12 goals — will also play in the midfield.

“[Forgash] and [Krebs], I think, are the two that I would probably say stick out,” Martin said. “Work great, skills, speed, great on both sides of the ball. They do a lot of things for us on the field.”

Martin said he looks forward to the season opener this Friday against No. 20 University at Albany, but also stressed the importance of keeping his team focused.

“They can definitely cause damage if we allow them to do their thing. I think for us, it’s more of making sure we’re staying true to our game,” Martin said. “We need to make sure we’re paying attention to a handful of their players, but also make sure we enjoy being at home. A lot of families, a lot of friends and a lot of fans are going to be here.”

Graduate defender Sarah Richards said she has high expectations for what Ohio State can achieve this season and hopes to bring the Buckeyes a strong sense of leadership along the way.

”I’ve been with this program for five years, so really just growing as a leader on and off the field,” Richards said. “I think we have a lot of talent on this team and can really do big things this year.”

Considering this is Richards’ final season, she said she has a few teams in mind that she hopes Ohio State can beat in conference play.

“Our program has never beaten Maryland. I think that’s at the top of my list,” Richards said. “I’ve never beaten Rutgers, so I really want that to happen too, and then, of course, the team up North.”

The Buckeyes will also return senior goalkeeper Abby Danson, who racked up 66 saves in 2023, placing her at 10th all-time in Ohio State history with 221 total saves.

The No. 14 Buckeyes will take on the No. 20 University at Albany Great Danes at 4 p.m. Friday at Buckeye Varsity Field. The game will stream on Big Ten+.