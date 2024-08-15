Though the 2024 Paris Olympic Games concluded Sunday, there is still more Olympic competition to come for student artists.

On July 26, the International Child Art Foundation — or ICAF — launched a worldwide Olympic-themed art competition for students aged 14-20. Titled #MyFavoriteSport, the campaign allows participants to create artwork inspired by their favorite sport for a chance to win a gold, silver or bronze medal along with a cash prize — $3,000 for gold, $2,000 for silver and $1,000 for bronze. There is a $10 entry fee for artists who wish to participate.

The competition, which will accept submissions until Sept. 30, will conclude Oct. 4 when the medal winners — based on votes cast by the public — will be announced.

Ashfaq Ishaq, ICAF’s founder, said he created the organization in 1997 to provide children with a platform to share their talent in a world that often prioritizes the work of professional, adult artists.

“What we believe is that art produced by children is arguably the most honest form of human expression and creativity and yet, the world often ignores children’s imaginations,” Ishaq said. “Our goal is to encourage students to embrace and share their creativity with the world.”

This, Ishaq said, is how ICAF came to organize and host the world’s largest school art program, The Arts Olympiad — an art competition that features artwork from students aged 8-12 in after-school programs and art studios, including those who are home-schooled from around the world.

The Arts Olympiad directly inspired the #MyFavoriteSport campaign, Ishaq said.

“It is the Olympics, which is in its own way is a story about young people’s passions and imaginations,” Ishaq said. “This campaign, along with being just that, is also the story of what ICAF has already been doing to support children’s art for the past 27 years.”

The winners of the #MyFavoriteSport competition, Ishaq said, will be invited to attend the 2025 ICAF World Children’s Festival — the event that also hosts The Arts Olympiad nominees and winners — at the National Mall in Washington D.C. in June 2025.

“We are the only organization that is doing something like this for children all around the world,” Ishaq said. “When you are able to bring young artists all together, that is where the spark is.”

Xiaojia “Jojo” Yu, an Ohio State fourth-year in mathematics and a social networking sites marketing intern at ICAF, said a major part of her internship experience has been spent promoting the #MyFavoriteSport campaign.

Yu said her tasks include developing videos and graphics that showcase artwork from past winners, engaging in online conversations about the contest and collaborating with influencers and other art-related accounts on social media to expand the campaign’s reach.

“In recent weeks, I’ve focused on creating engaging content highlighting the contest’s theme, prizes and submission guidelines,” Yu said. “The experience has been enriching. I’ve gained valuable hands-on experience in social media marketing, and I’ve developed a deeper appreciation for the power of the arts and its impact on young people.”

Yu said she chose to become an intern at ICAF because she wanted to have the opportunity to contribute to the foundation’s mission to support young artists.

“Supporting art in youth is crucial for multiple reasons,” Yu said. “First, art fosters creativity, imagination and problem-solving skills essential for personal and academic growth. Second, art provides a powerful platform for self-expression, allowing young people to explore their emotions and perspectives. Third, art education can contribute to cultural understanding and appreciation, promoting diversity and inclusivity. Finally, involvement in the arts can boost self-confidence and build resilience, empowering young people to reach their full potential.”

More than these general benefits, Yu said art is important because of the distinct ability it has to influence everyone differently.

“The traditional landscape arts did not grab my heart as a child. Instead, I was more into arts that represented fashion or architecture,” Yu said. “I enjoy watching geometry in architecture, but other people might enjoy the color combination instead. Arts are everywhere in our lives. Art education should only guide children on how to find art in daily life.”

To upload a submission, cast a vote or learn more about the #MyFavorite Sport campaign, visit ICAF’s website.