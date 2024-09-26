What’s happened so far in 2024?

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (3-0) opened the season with a 24-14 win over the Idaho Vandals in a closer-than-expected game for week one.

The Vandal defense held the Ducks to under 3 yards per carry and recorded three sacks, just two fewer than Oregon allowed all of last season. Senior transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 380 yards, but it took 49 pass attempts to secure the victory.

The Ducks had another scare the following week, narrowly defeating Boise State 37-34 on a game-winning field goal by junior kicker Atticus Sappington as time expired. Gabriel was efficient in the contest, completing 18 of 21 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Nine offensive penalties and two lost fumbles, however, stalled Oregon’s momentum throughout the game. Defensively, the Ducks struggled to contain Boise State’s Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty, who rushed 25 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

In their most recent matchup, the Ducks dominated the Oregon State Beavers 49-14, finally playing up to par with preseason expectations. The Ducks rushed for 240 yards and averaged 9.3 yards per play against the Beavers, as both sides of the ball fired on all cylinders.

Key offensive player

Gabriel was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal — coming out of Oklahoma — and is expected to make a significant impact for the Ducks, replacing Bo Nix, who was selected No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 2023, the six-foot, 200-pound Gabriel led an Oklahoma Sooners offense that ranked third nationally in total yards, averaging 507 per game, as well as fourth in scoring at 41.7 points per game.

Gabriel also ranked ninth in total passing, throwing for 305 yards per game. His ability to push the ball downfield and lead high-powered offenses made him a highly sought-after addition to Oregon’s roster.

Though Gabriel and the Ducks have had a slow start this season, they will endeavor to meet high expectations, especially as Oregon gets a glimpse of Big Ten football. Gabriel is hoping to replicate his success at Oklahoma and lead the Ducks to a strong finish in the 2024-25 season.

Key defensive player

At 6 feet, 6 inches and 295 pounds, senior defensive end Jordan Burch earned 2023 All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors after recording 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and 34 total tackles.

Burch continued improving as the season progressed, becoming a more disruptive presence in the backfield during the year’s second half. He has already carried that momentum into the 2024 season, already totaling 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks through the first three games.

With his size, strength and athleticism, Burch is expected to be a key player on Oregon’s defensive line as the season moves forward.

Expectations for 2024 season

Oregon will look to build off its dominant week three victory when it faces UCLA Sept. 28 in its first conference game, following a bye week.

The Ducks will then enter a gauntlet and take on three ranked opponents, starting with a home game against No. 3 Ohio State. The other ranked matchups include hosting No. 24 Illinois Oct. 26 and traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan Nov. 2 to face reigning national champion, No. 18 Michigan.

If Gabriel and the Ducks can maintain success, Oregon could compete for the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis or even make a run at the national title in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.