The Buckeyes’ fourth shutout of the season has continued Ohio State’s undefeated season.

No. 6 Ohio State (7-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated the Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-1 Big Ten) 4-0 in its first matchup of conference play Friday at Buckeye Varsity Field.

The Buckeyes started off on fire, with the game’s first goal being scored just three minutes in. Junior back Katie Fichtner found the back of the net thanks to a joint assist from senior midfielder Claudia Thomas and graduate forward Makenna Webster.

As the first quarter came to a close, the Buckeyes scored twice thanks to a goal by junior forward Lindsey Roberts — which was assisted by junior forward/midfielder Zella Bailey — and a goal by Webster, who received a dish from Fichtner.

After a dominant first quarter, the Buckeyes led 3-0 while outshooting the Spartans eight to three.

The second quarter was a defensive battle between the Buckeyes and the Spartans, with no goals being scored and only two shots being taken between both teams.

Coming off of the break, both the Buckeyes and Spartans saw little offensive success, with both defenses holding strong. The Buckeyes outshot the Spartans seven to one throughout the period, maintaining their three-goal lead.

Moments into the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes finally broke past the Spartan defense with a solo goal scored by Roberts. This point put the Buckeyes up 4-0 over Michigan State.

Despite the Spartans’ efforts, the Buckeyes held their 4-0 lead and outshot the Spartans 19 to eight over the course of the game.

The game also marked senior goalkeeper Abby Danson’s 17th career shutout, adding to her all-time school record.

“I don’t think it has really set in yet, because to me, I kind of think of it as ‘That’s a team stat.’ I wouldn’t have been able to get those shutouts without the rest of the team, both past and present members,” Danson said. “Looking at that record book and seeing all the names below that now really does mean a lot.”

Buckeyes head coach Jarred Martin said he attributes the team’s early success to quick starts, as well as the adjustments Ohio State has made for each game.

“I feel like each of the teams we have played offered a little different challenge that we had to adjust to, and it’s been nice to see the team keep building,” Martin said. “For us to start that quick today, I thought was really helpful. Michigan State has some dangerous players, so for us to get that quick start and keep pushing in each quarter was really helpful to get the tone in our favor.”

Ohio State’s team will stay in Columbus this coming weekend for a 1 p.m. Sunday matchup against Brown University at Buckeye Varsity Field. The match will be broadcasted on Big Ten+.