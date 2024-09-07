Ohio State starting Mike linebacker Cody Simon and starting left guard Donovan Jackson will both be available to play for the Buckeyes today at 7:30 p.m. against Western Michigan.

Whether they actually play or not is still to be determined, but fifth-year defender Simon and senior offensive lineman Jackson will be active for the first time this season.

No players are listed as questionable for the Buckeyes, but the following players are out:

Freshman offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong

Sophomore safety Jayden Bonsu

Senior wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Junior running back TC Caffey (out for season)