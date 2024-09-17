One person was injured after a shooting occurred near Olentangy River Road and John H Herrick Drive Monday night, with the suspect still at large.

According to an Ohio State Public Safety Notice issued at 10:20 p.m., an unhoused individual unaffiliated with the university flagged down a bus on the John H Herrick Bridge at approximately 8:30 p.m. The victim informed the bus driver he had been shot and needed medical attention.

The victim was then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Later, the victim told police he was shot by another unhoused individual, suspected to be Richard James Patridge, who is known to police. The victim has had past altercations with Patridge, according to the notice .

The Ohio State Police Department — also known as OSUPD — is the lead law enforcement agency investigating the crime and has set up a perimeter around the area. OSUPD is actively searching for the suspect, according to the notice .

The notice states anyone with information should contact OSUPD at 614-292-2121, the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545 or dial 911.

People can also report any information anonymously to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, or to the University Crime Stoppers Tips line at 614-247-TIPS, according to the notice .

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information is obtained.





