Two Ohio State clubs are set to host an event that may appeal to those missing their furry friends from home.

4 Paws for Ability at Ohio State and Momentum Contemporary Ballet are collaborating to host Puppy Pilates Friday at 4 p.m. in the Ohio Union’s Dance Room 2. Laney Shiff, a third-year in health sciences and Momentum’s event coordinator, said that for the past three years, the two clubs have worked together to host this event every semester. She said the structure of the event is meant to be laid back, offering students an opportunity to relax for an hour.

“It’s around a 30-minute chill [and] stretch Pilates class with the dogs running around,” Shiff said. “Then we normally take 15 to 30 minutes [where] we’ll do pictures, and people just get to hang out with the dogs.”

Faith Bergeron, a fourth-year in animal sciences and Momentum’s president, said 4 Paws for Ability at Ohio State will bring four or five puppies to the event, one of which is her own 4 Paws trainee Bolzano, a 1-year-old golden retriever.

“He’s my second foster, so I’m hoping he’s [going to] be choosing his path around the near future,” Bergeron said.

Begeron said the puppies aren’t just running around disrupting attendees’ Pilates groove.

“While you’re doing Pilates, we’ve incorporated some moves where the dogs are interacting with you,” Bergeron said. “So it’s like one Pilates position when your body’s in a ‘V,’ the dog will go under your legs and stuff like that.”

Shiff said it is important for participants to wear comfortable clothes, plus bring a water bottle and yoga mat or towel if possible.

Though the participating organizations have multiple reasons for hosting this event, Shiff said one of the most notable is prioritizing Momentum members’ mental health and giving them a space to relax.

“[It’s] something outside of the dancing aspect of everything, just to bring our members together and give them a chance to socialize [and] have fun,” Shiff said.

The intersection of the two clubs may seem like an odd pairing, but Bergeron said her heavy involvement in both organizations is what led to this collaboration.

“We try [to] get an array of people and just to create a positive experience for all of our members,” Bergeron said.

Shiff said the idea of community is an integral part of the Puppy Pilates experience.

“We really pride ourselves on having such a really nice sense of community,” Shiff said. “I just think it’s a really safe space a lot of times for people to come together and share something that they love.”

More information about Puppy Pilates can be found via the event listing on Ohio State’s website.