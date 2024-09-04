“Listen. Learn. Discuss.” is Ohio State’s newest centralized online resource for civil-discourse-related activities and information, designed to help Buckeyes develop their civic and interpersonal skills in the classroom and their personal lives.

According to the “Listen. Learn. Discuss.” website , the program is a set of resources “for respectfully listening, discussing different points of view, building trust with one another, and successfully navigating complex conversations even – and especially – when we disagree.” The website features upcoming events and links to ways students, faculty and staff can get involved in various groups, projects and workshops.

According to the initiative’s messaging guide, undergraduate focus groups conducted in the 2024 spring semester found that students recognize the importance of active listening and open dialogue, but are nevertheless apprehensive about the unclear boundaries and expectations of such discussions.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email he has worked closely with various pre-existing open-discussion resources; however, students find it difficult to participate in these programs because they span Ohio State’s various colleges, making resources difficult to identify.

“The main goal is to increase awareness of and participation in civil discourse-related activities on campus,” Booker said.

Booker said the university’s new general education requirements, implemented in 2022, emphasize the long-standing importance of civil discourse, engagement and citizenship, which “Listen. Learn. Discuss.” intends to fortify even further.

“Ohio State has an expectation that community members will listen to and learn from one another, even when we don’t agree,” Booker said. “Civil discourse skills will prepare students for navigating challenging conversations and situations as students and in careers after graduation.”

Kathryn Joyce, civil discourse program director at the Center for Ethics and Human Values — also known as CEHV — said civil discourse is crucial to the balance between freedom of speech and inclusion at Ohio State.

“We want to have an inclusive campus community where everybody feels like they can express views, try out ideas, talk to one another and learn from one another, even if there are deep disagreements and differences in backgrounds,” Joyce said.

In terms of being a good democratic citizen, Joyce said “civil discourse is essential.”

Among the resources included on the centralized “Listen. Learn. Discuss.” platform is OSU Votes, an Office of Student Life organization that fosters civic engagement on campus.

Meagen Rinard — assistant director of community and civic engagement at the Office of Student Life — said OSU Votes aims to keep students informed and civically engaged by providing them with voting-related information and resources.

“Our motto as a university is ‘education for citizenship,’” Rinard said.

Rinard said OSU Votes wants students to know they are the university resource to use for everything related to “voter registration, voter education and civic engagement on campus.”

Though the integrated-resource website is new on campus, civil discourse and facilitated discussion are not. CEHV has long offered programs and certifications to guide anyone from freshmen to tenured professors toward a better understanding of their community and civic duties, Joyce said.

“No matter where you are in your journey toward civil discourse — whether you’re just starting out or you’d like to master the art of dialogue facilitation — we have programming for you,” said Aaron Yarmel, associate director of CEHV.

Using the civil discourse framework — titled the “4C’s: Be Curious, Be Charitable, Be Conscientious, and Be Constructive” — CEHV offers certificates, self-paced and group workshops, facilitated dialogues and other resources across campus to help students become more civically engaged, Booker said.

Overcoming disagreements is important in educational settings, Yarmel said.

“In order for a university to be a place where knowledge is shared, people need to be able to come together across disagreements and discuss the most challenging issues,” Yarmel said.

Students can find more information on CEHV , OSU Votes and other civil discourse materials on the “Listen. Learn. Discuss” website .