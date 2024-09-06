Amanda Schlueter ran the show in the Buckeyes’ commanding win over the United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Friday.

Led by a two-goal, two-assist performance from the sophomore forward/midfielder, the No.17 Buckeyes (4-0-1) took a 4-0 victory over Navy (4-4-0) in Ohio State’s first away game of the season.

The Buckeyes started off strong, with senior forward Kailyn Dudukovich netting a goal off an assist by Schlueter in the fourth minute.

After Navy racked up two fouls and a yellow card, Ohio State scored another goal in the 19th minute. Freshman forward Jadin Bonham put the Buckeyes up 2-0, capitalizing off of another assist by Schlueter.

From that point onward, the match was all Schlueter. She scored off a combined assist by forward Lily Danner and freshman forward/midfielder sophomore Maliyah Morrison to top off the half for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes sealed the deal with one more goal by Schlueter in the 62nd minute.

Junior goalkeeper Molly Pritchard would record her second full shutout of the season, finishing the contest with two noteworthy saves.

The Buckeyes will continue their road trip next Sunday against the Auburn Tigers at noon in Auburn, Alabama.