Despite listing numerous players as questionable or out leading up to every game this season, the No. 2 Buckeyes appear fully healthy for Saturday.

In a top-three matchup against the No. 3 Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, Ohio State’s only player listed on the injury report is running back T.C. Caffey, who suffered a knee injury in July and is out for the season.

Last week against Iowa, wide receiver Carnell Tate was listed as questionable and didn’t log a snap, despite being dressed for the game.

Head coach Ryan Day said Tate could’ve played if needed. In weeks prior, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was held out against Marshall.

But the Buckeyes are full steam ahead against Oregon.