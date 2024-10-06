After a shaky first half, four straight touchdown drives propelled Ohio State past Iowa 35-7 Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

These are the four biggest takeaways from the Buckeyes’ win over the Hawkeyes.

Jeremiah Smith

The out-of-this-world wide receiver put on a show in Columbus.

The freshman receiver, whom Day referred to as a “freak,” finished his afternoon with four catches for a team-high 89 receiving yards and a score.

Two of those catches came on back-to-back plays, the first being a 53-yard bomb from quarterback Will Howard on third down to put the Buckeyes inside the five-yard line.

On the next play, Smith came down with a one-handed snag on a fade route to the back of the endzone for a touchdown, drawing a roar from the home crowd.

Left guard Donovan Jackson said he knows Smith’s physical ability is beyond belief, but he expects it now.

“It’s kinda ridiculous,” Jackson said. “I don’t know how to explain it. When you see one hand go up, you’re like ‘Aw man, he’s not coming down with it,’ and with JJ it’s like ‘he’s probably coming down with it.’”

Revving up takes time

Despite scoring on their opening possession, the Buckeyes had difficulty putting together sustained offensive possessions in the first half.

Ohio State’s following possessions resulted in a turnover on downs, a fumble by Smith, a punt and finally an interception by Howard.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said protecting the football was the difference between a tight game and building a considerable lead.

“On defense there was energy,” Day said. “But even on offense, it’s like if we just take care of the football we can turn this thing and get going because the score was probably a little bit different if you take care of the ball.”

Ol’ fashioned Iowa football

As expected, the Hawkeyes gave the Buckeyes few surprises.

The Iowa offense utilizes a run-heavy scheme, behind the nation’s second-leading rusher in running back Caleb Johnson, who has rushed for 771 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes hoped to keep the Buckeyes in front of them, eliminating big plays and attempting to win the field position battle.

Day said his team understood the challenges of facing Iowa’s veteran defense, giving credit to its coaching staff for how the Hawkeyes program runs.

“We have a lot of respect for the Iowa coach, Kirk Ferentz, for the way they do things,” Day said. “It’s a veteran team that’s played a lot of football and it’s not easy to rush for 200 yards against that defense.”

Iowa’s scheme was effective in the first half, holding the Buckeyes to just seven points. However, the Hawkeyes’ offense turned the ball over on three straight possessions to start the second half, putting the game out of reach for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes struggled offensively, especially through the air, only managing to muster a single touchdown in the contest after Ohio State had already thrown in their backups.

Turnovers and more turnovers

Saturday was a sloppy affair for both teams, often a consequence of “Iowa football.”

In the first half, the Hawkeyes gave the Buckeyes trouble, forcing a pick and a fumble. Although, following the break, the momentum shifted.

On the first play of Iowa’s opening second-half drive, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer knocked the football out of Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara’s hands, which linebacker Cody Simon jumped on.

On the ensuing Iowa drive, Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinuson jumped a pass McNamara intended for a falling-down Reece Vander Zee, returning the pick 45 yards to flip the field.

Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton stripped McNamara on the first play of the fourth quarter, with defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. pouncing on the football to secure the recovery.

Sawyer said it was great to see the unsung heroes of the Buckeyes roster shine.

“Big Ty [Hamilton], I think he’s the most underrated player on our roster and he doesn’t get a whole lot of love,” Sawyer said. “[He] takes a lot of double teams on for us, makes our job easier for the back end. So to see him get a play like that was awesome.”