The Buckeyes will face their first ranked opponent in a top-three matchup Saturday.

Coming off its toughest game to date with a 35-7 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 2 Ohio State has seen an increase in its opponents’ levels of caliber with each successive week.

But the Buckeyes have not faced anything like this year’s No. 3 Oregon Ducks, who boast a high-flying offense led by senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

These are the three biggest UpDAYtes from head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Big implications, same preparation



For the first time, the Ohio State football program is traveling to the West Coast to face a conference opponent.

Despite the three-hour time difference and just under 2,500 miles of travel, Day said he told his players to treat their preparation ahead of Eugene, Oregon like any other road contest.

“It’s only a couple of hours more than Nebraska,” Day said. “So, that’s kind of how we are looking at it.”

Day said he expects the Buckeyes to give their best no matter who they play, but he also understands the future implications of their matchup with the Ducks.

In addition, Day said he’s thrilled about the opportunity to play one of the country’s top teams, mentioning the importance of winning against Oregon with the Big Ten Championship on Ohio State’s horizons.

“I think it’s great because we get to control our own destiny,” Day said. “Playing the best teams in the league on our schedule, every time you are fighting with one of these teams, you’re fighting for the opportunity to go to Indianapolis, and that’s important.”

Stopping the Ducks’ hot offense

Prior to this week’s duel against Oregon, the Buckeyes have yet to face a top-80 opponent in total offense, according to the NCAA’s website.

The Duck offense has been explosive this season, ranking No. 25 in the country by earning an average of 458.6 yards of offense per game.

“They get the ball out quick. Gabriel is very accurate, and they throw playmakers out in space,” Day said. “[Oregon] makes you defend the field sideline-to-sideline, and then they take their shot. So, they play very, very fast and spread out.”

The Ducks showcase a balanced offensive attack. Gabriel leads the team with 1,449 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, while junior running back James Jordan dominates the rushing attack, averaging 110.4 yards per game and adding five scores.

Day said the Oregon offense is dangerous because of its vast amount of playmakers, noting similarities between the Buckeyes’ and Ducks’ schemes.

“Athletes all over the place, and their running back is very good,” Day said. “It’s the same thing we’re looking for on offense. Enough weapons out there, you know, you can’t just narrow down on one thing.”

Will Howard’s mindset

Graduate quarterback Will Howard — a Kansas State transfer — has been solid throughout his first five games as a Buckeye.

Howard has thrown for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. Even so, Howard has yet to face a defense as tough as the Ducks’, which is tied for No. 10 in the country in yards allowed with just 263.4 per game.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said the Oregon defense is full of veterans, including senior defensive end Jordan Burch, who can work as a game wrecker for the Ducks. He also identified senior inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa as a player the Buckeyes need to be aware of.

“They’ve got a lot of seniors on their defense,” Kelly said. “Everybody in the back end, with two linebackers, but the one linebacker, Bassa, seems like he’s been there for a long time.”

Howard said the opportunity to play in big-time games are one of the key reasons he came to Ohio State.

“When you come to a place like Ohio State — you know, ‘College GameDay,’ all the hype, two versus three matchup — this is what you sign up for, and this is what I was looking forward to,” Howard said.