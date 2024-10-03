There are many graduate and professional opportunities across Ohio State’s campus for students looking to expand their professional network and foster their education.

Below are a few upcoming events for Ohio State graduate students to attend this semester.

Oct. 8 — EPN Breakfast Event – Our Minds Matter: Enhancing climate resilience skills and well-being for environmental students and professionals (2201 Fred Taylor Drive)

The Environmental Professionals Network Breakfast Event — held from 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4H Center — is a program for any Ohio State graduate students and professionals interested in combating anxiety related to climate change.

According to the university’s website, the program will be used to support those working in “critical climate change adaptation” workplaces, and is meant to help adjust ecosystems and communities while managing stress and anxiety.

Those interested in attending the event can register via the Ohio State College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences website.

Oct. 9-Dec. 12 — Beyond the Professoriate and Beyond Graduate School webinars

Announced in September 2024, Beyond the Professoriate and Beyond Graduate School are career training programs created with the intent to help graduate students maximize their time at Ohio State, according to the university’s Graduate School website.

Beyond Graduate School, according to the website, includes video lessons, career exploration, guidance on writing application materials and interview preparation.

The website states Beyond the Professoriate is a practical tool that helps graduate students transition from the classroom into different professional careers through on-demand courses and career workshops.

For more information about the webinars, including upcoming dates, visit the Ohio State Graduate School website.

Oct. 15 — Three Minute Thesis (3MT) Workshop/Webinar

According to the university’s Graduate School website, Three Minute Thesis is an annual competition that only Ohio State master’s students working on their thesis and PhD research may participate in.

According to the website, the competition provides an opportunity for students to explain their current research and its outcome in just three minutes in order to receive a monetary award, of which the quantity has not yet been announced at the time of publication.

To register for the workshop, visit the Ohio State Graduate School website.

Oct. 16 — The BIG10 Academia Career Fair

According to Ohio State’s College of Engineering website, this virtual career fair is focused on connecting postdoctoral trainees with other doctoral and master’s students interested in tenure and non-tenure track faculty positions.

According to the website, the event is a massive collaboration between the Ohio State College of Engineering’s Office of Graduate Education, the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Council of Graduate Students.

For information about the career fair, including how to register, visit the university’s website.

Oct. 18 — Leadership Forum (1739 N. High St.)

Held annually by the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at the Ohio Union, the Leadership Forum brings together graduate students to listen to over 250 attendees from different professional sectors, including government, higher education and nonprofit organizations, according to the event’s website.

According to the website, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about current and emerging trends in leadership, public administration and public policy.

Current Glenn College students can attend the event for $10 with a valid BuckID. For anyone else interested in attending, the fee is $180, according to the event’s website.