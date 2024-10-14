Kailyn Dudukovich has tied history.

Dudukovich – the senior forward – notched her 40th career goal, tying Tiffany Cameron’s program record as No. 8 Ohio State (10-2-3, 5-1-2 Big Ten) defeated Purdue (6-7-2, 2-5-1 Big Ten) 4-2 Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium after suffering a loss Friday against Minnesota.

Just 13 minutes into play, the Buckeyes scored their first of the afternoon.

Sophomore defender/midfielder Ava Bramblett netted her third goal of the season off of an assist by freshman forward Jadin Bonham.

In the 30th minute, Dudukovich scored her first of the night off an assist by junior midfielder Ella Giannola.

Twenty seconds later, Purdue got on the board as junior forward Chiara Singarella scored off assists by senior forward Gracie Dunaway and fifth-year midfielder Zoie Allen.

After a handball against the Boilermakers in the Purdue box, Dudukovich earned a penalty kick, capitalizing by netting her second goal of the day, tying history.

The Boilermakers responded with a goal in the last minute of the half from senior midfielder Abigail Roy off another assist by Allen.

After a hectic opening 45 minutes, Giannola got on the board just eight minutes into the second half from another assist by Bonham for the final goal of the afternoon.

Although the Buckeyes got 11 shots in the first half, they were only able to get four off in the second. However, Ohio State held the Boilermakers to just six shots on the day and cruised to a 4-2 win.

The Buckeyes will head to Los Angeles to play USC at 9 p.m. Thursday at Soni McAlister Field.