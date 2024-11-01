In celebration of the Day of the Dead, the Columbus Museum of Art will open its doors Sunday for a free Community Day event.

The CMA has been honoring the Latinx holiday, typically celebrated Nov. 1-2, throughout the month of October, according to the museum’s website, with an ofrenda open since Oct. 15 and a community conversation on grief held Monday. Sunday’s event — which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — is part of the museum’s Community Day series, a quarterly event with differing themes and activities.

According to the museum’s website, Sunday’s events will include altar building, a community conversation on grief, food from local eatery Casa Karmelitas and an array of live performances.

Lauren Emond, manager of community engagement at CMA, said the museum has always celebrated Day of the Dead, but this is the first time it will dedicate an entire day to the holiday.

“This is the first year that it will take place during museum hours for the full day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m,” Edmond said.

Lydia Simon, director of marketing and communications at CMA, said the event provides an opportunity for families to enjoy fun activities.

“We’ve seen people of all ages come to Community Days. It’s been really special to see that every time.”

Edmond said the event will feature family-oriented events from 10 a.m. to noon, including bilingual storytime and art activities.

“In the afternoon is the community celebration, with performances by Taco Reparations Brigade, a Catrina-inspired performance by drag queen Hiliana Perez, dance performances by Ballet folclórico Xochihua and singer-songwriter Bee Humana,” Edmond said.

Additionally, Edmond said there will be vendors, tarot readings, food and 10-minute tours of featured artwork by Mexican artists.

Edmond said the CMA has an “ofrenda,” or altar, made by artist Renee Zamora, that has been on display since Oct. 15 and until Sunday for visitors to give offerings to the dead.

According to the CMA website, an ofrenda is an altar built to honor the dead.

Emond said guests are invited to directly engage with the museum’s ofrenda, and can even bring a personal object, photo or memento to honor a lost loved one.

“It’s a day for families, whatever that looks like, or groups of people to come to the museum,” Edmond said. “There’s experiences for everybody to engage with, to connect with each other, to connect with the big ideas of the exhibitions or the cultural celebrations that we’re celebrating those days.”

Simon said the Day of the Dead Community Day is an especially ideal time for students to visit the CMA because Sundays at the museum are free for all, regardless of the particular ongoing exhibition or event.

“Sundays are [free] all the time,” Simon said. “So, anyone can come to the museum for free, and what’s so great is that right now, our special exhibitions are included in the cost of general admission. So, when people come on Sundays, they can see everything at the museum.”

For more information on Sunday’s event, Community Days or the museum in general, visit the CMA website.