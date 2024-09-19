Though this weekend’s headline event may be the Buckeye Football and Family Tailgate — which closed registration Aug. 21 — just ahead of Ohio State football’s matchup against Marshall University, there are plenty of other family-friendly events to check out around Columbus Friday-Sunday.

Check out this weekend’s festivities and click each title to learn more.

Sept. 15-22 — Men’s Tennis Columbus Challenger (600 Irving Schottenstein Drive)

This weekend will conclude the 2024 Men’s Tennis Columbus Challenger, an annual professional tennis tournament held in Columbus.

The event, which began Sunday and will conclude this coming Sunday, is hosted at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, located at 600 Irving Schottenstein Drive.

According to the Columbus Challenger’s website, Friday’s six matches mark the tournament’s quarterfinals, Saturday’s three matches mark the semifinals and doubles finals and Sunday’s match mark the singles finals.

For more information, visit the Columbus Challenger’s website.

Sept. 20 and 22 — “The Shoe” and “Brutus” Canvas Painting at Studio 614 (2487 Summit St.)

These beginner-level painting classes — one Friday from 6:30-9 p.m. and another Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — offer an opportunity for Buckeye fans to show their team spirit.

According to Studio 614’s website, Friday’s class — which will involve painting a canvas portrait of the ‘Shoe — costs $46 per person, whereas Sunday’s class — which will include painting Brutus — costs $38 per person. Both classes will provide all necessary materials and artist instructions.

The event is also “BYOB,” meaning participants are allowed to bring their own snacks and beverages, including alcoholic beverages, into the studio.

More information about both classes and their respective registrations can be found on the studio’s website.

Sept. 20 — Ohio State Field Hockey versus Michigan State (Buckeye Varsity Field)

Friday, Ohio State’s field hockey team is gearing up to play its first Big Ten game.

The game, during which No. 6 Ohio State will take on unranked Michigan State, is set to take place at Buckeye Varsity Field at 4 p.m.

Admission to all Ohio State field hockey games at Buckeye Varsity Field is free.

Sept. 20 — Fall 2024 Exhibitions Opening Celebration at the Wexner Center for the Arts (1871 N. High St.)

The Wexner Center for the Arts is opening its doors to the public Friday, allowing patrons the chance to be among the first to view the featured autumn exhibitions with work from artists like photographers Rotimi Fani-Kayode and Ming Smith.

According to the center’s website, the free event — which will run from 5-9 p.m. — will include a public reception, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, food trucks, a DJ and a moderated conversation with Smith.

For more information about the event and to reserve a ticket, visit the center’s website.

Sept. 21 — Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff (337 Annie and John Glenn Ave.)

Saturday starting at 10 a.m., Fox Sports is hosting Big Noon Kickoff just outside Ohio State’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center — also known as RPAC and located at 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave.

The event, which annually celebrates the kick-off of the Ohio State versus Marshall University football game, will include free food, game tickets and prizes, according to Fox Sports’ website.

According to Fox Sports’ website, there will also be a pregame tailgate beginning at 8:30 a.m., which will give participants the chance to get in the fan pit and be seen on live TV.

Those who create signs for the broadcast will have a chance to win a cash prize of $500 for the most creative sign, Fox Sports’ website states.

For more information about the event, visit Fox Sports’ website.

Sept. 21 — Columbus Crew versus Orlando City SC at Lower.com Field (96 Columbus Crew Way)

Saturday, No. 3 Columbus Crew takes on No. 7 Orlando City Soccer Club at 7:30 p.m. at Lower.com Field.

General admission tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and start at $40.

For the Columbus Crew’s full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the team’s website.

Sept. 22 — Free Sundays at the Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.)

Every Sunday, the Columbus Museum of Art, also known as CMA, offers free general admission for all during the museum’s regular hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to CMA’s website, the museum received support through Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program, which allowed CMA to continue offering free Sundays through 2026.

According to the museum’s website, current exhibitions include “New Encounters: Reframing the Contemporary Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art” — which features over 100 pieces from 68 artists — and “Greater Columbus: The 2024 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Awards Exhibition” — a representation of CMA’s continued partnership with the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

For more information about the museum’s current exhibits, visit the CMA website.

Sept. 22 — Ohio State Women’s Soccer versus Northwestern (2450 Fred Taylor Drive)

Sunday at noon, No. 5 Ohio State will face Northwestern at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium — located at 2450 Fred Taylor Drive.

According to Ohio State Athletics’ website, all Ohio State women’s soccer games include free admission.

Sept. 22 — Women’s Volleyball versus Bowling Green (2640 Fred Taylor Drive)

Sunday, the Ohio State women’s volleyball team is set to take on Bowling Green at 1 p.m. at the Covelli Center — located at 2640 Fred Taylor Drive.

Tickets, which start at $10, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Aug. 1-Sept. 29 — The Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival (4850 W. Powell Road)

Enjoy the Columbus Zoo’s Lantern Festival before it’s gone. According to the zoo’s website, the eight-week event — which began Aug. 1 and will be on display until Sept. 29 — includes a display of over 70 multicolored, LED Asian-inspired lanterns that light up the walking paths throughout the zoo.

The Lantern Festival, according to the zoo’s website, is an event that begins after the zoo’s regular hours, and the ticket for the festival does not include daytime zoo admission. The festival takes place Friday-Sunday from 7-10 p.m.

Adult general admission costs $25.99 per person and child general admission costs $22.99, with additional discounts applied for Columbus Zoo Members.

To learn more about the festival and purchase tickets online, visit the zoo’s website.

North Market Downtown (59 Spruce St.)

The North Market is a 148-year-old public market located at 59 Spruce St. in downtown Columbus. The market, according to its website, is home to over 30 unique vendors, including Columbus staples like Buckeye Donuts and Hubert’s Polish Kitchen.

The market is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday-Monday and 9 a.m-7 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

For more information, visit the market’s website.