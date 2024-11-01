The Buckeyes are heading to Beaver Stadium for a College Football Playoff-altering clash.

No. 4 Ohio State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) will travel to Happy Valley Saturday to take on No. 3 Penn State in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the college football season.

The Nittany Lions (7-0) are off to their program’s best start since 2019 and are looking to earn their first win over Ohio State since Oct. 28, 2016, when unranked Penn State upset the No. 2 Buckeyes 24-21 at Beaver Stadium.

However, the Buckeyes have motivation of their own.

Ohio State has had a disappointing last two games with a 32-31 loss to now-No.1 Oregon Oct. 12, before struggling and merely escaping against unranked Nebraska in a 21-17 dogfight Oct. 26.

On paper, Ohio State and Penn State have had similar production, with a slight edge to the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes rank No. 9 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense, racking up 471.9 yards per game, with the Nittany Lions trailing close behind at No. 13 with 463.3 yards, according to the NCAA’s website.

It’s a similar story defensively, as Ohio State and Penn State boast two of the top defenses in the country. The Buckeyes have allowed just 254.4 yards per game, whereas the Nittany Lions let up 267.6 yards, ranking them at No. 2 and No. 4 in the country, respectively.

Receiver production, however, may be the offensive difference.

Both teams have very strong run games, but Ohio State features a trio of talented receivers in Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who’ve accumulated a combined 1,343 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As for Penn State, tight end Tyler Warren has more catches, with 47, than the Nittany Lions’ top-three leading receivers combined. The receiver group — featuring Harrison Wallace III, Liam Clifford and Omari Evans — has accounted for just 832 yards and five scores.

If Ohio State can stop the run and double Warren in the secondary, the lack of production on the outside could stall the Nittany Lions offense.

But a questionable Drew Allar could also have major implications on the outcome.

Penn State head coach James Franklin said Monday that Allar, the Nittany Lions’ junior quarterback, will be a game-time decision, according to ESPN.

Allar went down late in the first half with a left knee injury in the Nittany Lions’ matchup against Wisconsin Saturday, forcing Penn State to turn to backup Beau Pribula.

Although Pribula played well in relief of Allar, going 11-of-13 through the air for 98 yards and a score, the redshirt sophomore backup has yet to experience the pressure of big game moments — a factor that could inevitably be the difference in the contest.

If Allar plays, the Nittany Lions are going to give the Buckeyes a run for their money.

But if Ohio State sees Pribula in Happy Valley, the Buckeyes should walk out of Pennsylvania with a convincing victory and a likely trip to Indianapolis.

Day said the Buckeyes will be ready for both quarterbacks, and that he knows how difficult it is to win in Beaver Stadium.

“We know it’s going to take four quarters in this game, it always does when you go play in this environment,” Day said. “It’s a very difficult environment to play in, but you know we’ve been in this situation before, our guys have been in this situation before, so now it’s time to go win this game and get a top-five victory.”

Prediction: Ohio State defeats Penn State 31-24