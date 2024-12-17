The Ohio State men’s basketball team will be without a fourth player, beginning Tuesday night against Valparaiso.

Starting guard Meechie Johnson Jr. is stepping away from the team due to a personal matter, said Gary Petit, the director of athletic communications for men’s basketball.

Petit did not disclose any additional details about this personal matter or how long Johnson’s absence will last.

Johnson is in his fifth collegiate season and third with the Buckeyes. He originally came to Columbus, before he transferred to South Carolina for his sophomore and junior seasons.

Last season, Johnson averaged a career-high 14.1 points per game with the Gamecocks.

Following the firing of former Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and the promotion of new head coach Jake Diebler, Johnson entered the transfer portal and announced his return to Ohio State April 2.

In 10 games this season, Johnson has averaged 9.1 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes.