Coming off two upset losses to Penn State, Ohio State got back on track Thursday.

In a top-ranked matchup, the Buckeyes came out victorious.

No. 11 Ohio State defeated No. 2 Michigan State 4-2 thanks to a third-period go-ahead goal from forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine at the Schottenstein Center.

Head coach Steve Rohlik credited the players’ locker room for the win.

“A lot of character in our room,” Rohlik said. “Guys that believe in one another. We’ve played a lot of tight games this year, so especially (playing) against a really good hockey team like Michigan State it just shows what these guys can do.”

Michigan State started the scoring off just three minutes into play with a goal from defenseman David Gucciardi, a bounce that snuck just behind goaltender Logan Terness’ stick.

Forwards Joe Dunlap and Thomas Weis saw action around goaltender Trey Augustine’s net midway through the period but were unable to capitalize.

In the waning minutes of the opening frame, Ohio State forward Riley Thompson blasted a shot into the back of Michigan State’s net, which gave the Buckeyes the equalizer they needed.

Ohio State kept the energy high entering the second period. In fact, the Buckeyes may have been too intense as they got called for an interference penalty on Thompson.

Ohio State killed the Michigan State power play but just as Thompson exited the penalty box, he was hit with an up-ice pass from forward Max Montes, which gave him a breakaway to bury the puck home for his second goal of the night.

“I mean, you don’t really know what to do,” Thompson said. “You just get it. It’s kind of in the moment.”

However, the Spartans responded.

With six minutes to go in the period, Thompson was called for a cross-checking penalty that resulted in a goal from forward Karsen Dorwat five seconds later that leveled the score at two.

In a tie game, Ohio State came into the third period looking for the lead. And Fontaine delivered just that as he found the sweet spot in the back of the net, bypassing a scrum in front of Augustine to put the Buckeyes back out in front with 13 minutes to go in the game.

Six minutes later, forward Thomas Weiss added an insurance goal to give Ohio State a 4-2 lead off an assist from forward James Hong. That goal sealed the deal for Ohio State’s 16th win.

“They’re a good team,” Thompson said. “But so are we. So again, take the win. It’s always good to get those points, but (we) just recharge and go back at it tomorrow.”

Ohio State will go head-to-head with Michigan State once again Friday at the Schottenstein Center for its fourth matchup of the season. The game can be streamed on Big Ten+.