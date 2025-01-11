  • Ohio State graduate quarterback Will Howard (18) and senior defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) watch the confetti fall after the College Football Playoff semifinal against Texas. The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Credit: Sandra Fu | Photo Editor

Over 70,000 fans — clad in either burnt orange or scarlet and gray — filled the seats of AT&T Stadium to watch No. 8 Ohio State play No. 4 Texas in Friday’s Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Buckeyes pulled ahead in the fourth quarter, thanks to a fumble return touchdown by defensive end Jack Sawyer. Notably, his 83-yard run broke the record for the longest scoop-and-score touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ohio State went on to win 28-14.

With a national championship in their sights, the Buckeyes will face No. 5 Notre Dame in Atlanta Jan. 20.