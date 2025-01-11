







































Over 70,000 fans — clad in either burnt orange or scarlet and gray — filled the seats of AT&T Stadium to watch No. 8 Ohio State play No. 4 Texas in Friday’s Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Buckeyes pulled ahead in the fourth quarter, thanks to a fumble return touchdown by defensive end Jack Sawyer. Notably, his 83-yard run broke the record for the longest scoop-and-score touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ohio State went on to win 28-14.

With a national championship in their sights, the Buckeyes will face No. 5 Notre Dame in Atlanta Jan. 20.