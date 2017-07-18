Ongoing situation closes campus streets

The Tuttle Ave. garage is now open after an incident led to its closure, along with a closure of various campus streets.

Ohio State Emergency Management tweeted the closure between Lane Ave. and Woody Hayes Ave., along with a Neil Ave. closure between Lane Ave. and Tuttle Ave., Tuesday afternoon.

According to the tweets, a public safety incident occurred at the Lane Ave. Garage with no ongoing threat to the campus community.

The closure lasted for roughly an hour and a half, with what OSU Emergency Management referred to as a “successful outcome” in the end.

This article was updated at 5:49 p.m. to include OSU Emergency Management updates via Twitter.