Columbus-based rapper and Ohio State alum Nadiem Musleh is touring the country, building a brand and uplifting listeners along the way.

Musleh, a Cleveland native who releases music under his first name, will headline a show at The Basement — an event venue located at 391 Neil Ave. — Friday as part of his ongoing “Exception Tour.”

Musleh said performing close to campus feels particularly special since he graduated from Ohio State in 2019.

“It just hits home because it’s where I started making music, so it’s almost this full-circle moment,” Musleh said.

Certainly, Musleh’s time at Ohio State helped shape his music career. Beyond majoring in music, he said studying psychology bolstered his understanding of how to pique listeners’ interests and connect with audiences.

“I love making music. I love producing music. I love writing it,” Musleh said. “But if I’m going to turn this into a business, I want to be able to see how I can actually engage with a fanbase on an interpersonal level. I feel like it’s the only reason my brand is still alive today because I got this second major in psychology.”

An individual of half-Palestinian and half-Italian-andGreek heritage, Musleh said feelings of disbelonging throughout college and childhood have also influenced his lyrics and expansive sound, which melds genres like country, reggae and rock.

“I was always getting hit with a bunch of stereotypes in many directions,” Musleh said. “So, I implemented it into my music, where I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be based in one genre.’ I like to try different sounds. I like to test different things, and my music’s a testament to that.”

Joey Gurwin, a Grammy-nominated producer, sound engineer and owner of local recording studio Oranjudio, has worked with Musleh on numerous recordings since February 2018. Gurwin, who has also produced songs by popular artists such as Mac Miller, Carlos Santana and Flo Rida, said one of Musleh’s artistic strengths is his openness to experimentation.

“[Musleh] comes into the process wanting to elevate his tracks, elevate his sound,” Gurwin said. “He’s not afraid to be uncomfortable for a little while in order to kind of mix the genres and stuff like that.”

Titled “I’m With It” and due for a Friday release, Musleh’s forthcoming single exemplifies his diverse influences; indeed, he described the track as having a “country, Afro-beat style.”

Musleh said his refusal to limit himself is reflected in not just his music, but also in his retail brand Exception. With items ranging from AirPod cases to sweatshirts, Exception products are distinguishable for featuring bar codes, which Musleh said symbolize the restrictive labels he’s faced throughout his life.

Beyond being a retailer, Musleh said Exception is “more of a slogan” and “a part of [his] music identity.” Notably, his current tour — during which he will be making a stop at The Basement Friday — is called the “Exception Tour.”

Gurwin said people should attend the show to sustain Columbus’ local music scene and encounter an energetic, engaging artist.

“The world without original music is not a place that any of us want to be in or see, and the only way that we can continue to have those things is to support them when we see them,” Gurwin said.

Considering his positive lyricism and genre-bending sound, Musleh said his audience at The Basement is sure to have a “good time.” Particularly, Ohio State sports fans are in for a treat, as Musleh said he will perform his song “60k,” a hype song dedicated to the Buckeyes.

“You will never come to a show of mine and feel like you don’t belong,” Musleh said. “It’s a time to try new things, test out new sounds, but also just feel a sense of togetherness.”

It’s this bond with listeners that Musleh said is ultimately his proudest achievement as an artist.

“I like seeing the difference that I am making in somebody else’s life just based off of making a cool song,” Musleh said. “That’s really dope to me, and I think that I’ll take that over the music accomplishment any day.”

More information about Musleh and his “Exception Tour” can be found on his website. Tickets for this show can be purchased via The Basement’s website for $20. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.