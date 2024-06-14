One month after earning the Buckeyes baseball team its first Big Ten tournament appearance in five years, head coach Bill Mosiello is officially departing from Columbus.

Friday morning, the Ohio State athletic department announced Mosiello is resigning to “pursue other professional opportunities.” According to a Friday X post from Kendall Rodgers — a managing editor at D1 Baseball, a news outlet that covers Division 1 college baseball news — Mosiello will return to TCU as its top assistant and hitting coach under head coach Kirk Saarloos.

Prior to his two-year stint at Ohio State, Mosiello coached at TCU from 2014 to 2022, helping to lead the Horned Frogs to three Big 12 regular season championships and three Big 12 conference tournament championships alongside former TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

According to a Friday article from The Columbus Dispatch and a separate Friday X post from Rodgers, Mosiello said his decision wasn’t a challenging one, as being closer to family remained the main focus of the move.

Mosiello took over Ohio State’s program following the 2022 season and former head coach Greg Beals’ May 2022 firing, leading the Buckeyes to a 31-25 record despite just a 21-win season just one year prior.

Across the 2024 season, which would inevitably be Mosiello’s final with Ohio State, the Buckeyes won two fewer games compared to the year prior. Still, a 29-26 record was enough for Ohio State to secure its first Big Ten postseason appearance in five years.

Mosiello coached Ohio State to a win against Nebraska in the 2024 Big Ten tournament, but the Cornhuskers went on to eliminate the Buckeyes from title contention just days later. Subsequently, Nebraska won the tournament after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Mosiello finished his career with the Buckeyes with an overall record of 60-51 and a 1-2 record in Big Ten tournament play.

“We want to thank Bill for his time as a Buckeye and wish him well with his new adventures,” Executive Associate Athletic Director Shaun Richard stated in the Friday press release. “I’m looking forward to the process of finding the next leader that will take this program to the next level.”

Additionally, Friday’s press release stated “A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”