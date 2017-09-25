Football: Ohio State defensive tackle Malik Barrow will miss season with torn ACL

Ohio State redshirt freshman defensive tackle Malik Barrow will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered during the Buckeyes’ 54-21 win versus UNLV Saturday, head coach Urban Meyer announced Monday.

“It’s just a tough — prayers for him,” Meyer said. “He’s such a good kid.”

Barrow has not played much in the first four games of the season and has not recorded a tackle. He played in Saturday’s blowout victory with Ohio State’s backups.

The former four-star prospect from Tampa, Florida, suffered an ACL injury in his other knee as a senior at IMG Academy.