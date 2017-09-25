Last Week in Photos: Sep. 19- Sep. 26.

The Weeknd performs at the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19. | Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor.
Katy Perry sings to a sold-out crowd during her show at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on September 24, 2017. Credit: Rachelle Prater | For The Lantern
Ohio State redshirt sophomore goalie Parker Siegfried (1) stops a ball in the game against BGSU on Sep. 22. Ohio State won 1-0. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defender Kevin Blackwood (2) competes with a BGSU midfielder for possession during the Ohio State- BGSU game on Sep. 22. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) congratulates redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) after running the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor