Men’s basketball: 2018 four-star forward Jaedon LeDee commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team gained its first active commit to its 2018 recruiting class from four-star forward Jaedon LeDee from The Kinkaid School in Houston, Tuesday. LeDee is the fifth person to verbally commit to the Buckeyes, but is the only active prospect in the class as the other four players have since decommitted.

This is the first player in the 2018 class to commit after receiving an offer from coach Chris Holtmann.

LeDee is regarded as the 115th-best player in the class, 31st-best at small forward and eighth-best in Texas, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward chose the Buckeyes over offers from Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA among others.

LeDee received his offer from the Buckeyes on July 9, 2017, the second offer Ohio State extended him after Thad Matta offered one on April 12, 2016. LeDee paid the Buckeyes an official visit on Sept. 9.