Football: No. 6 Ohio State tops No. 2 Penn State 39-38 on late J.T. Barrett touchdown pass

It took just 15 seconds for No. 6 Ohio State to seemingly realize its nightmare scenario as No. 2 Penn State running back Saquon Barkley caught a well-placed kickoff and raced 97 yards, giving the Nittany Lions the early lead, which they nearly never relinquished.

Though the Buckeyes outgained Penn State through the air (328-192) and on the ground (204-91), they trailed for the first 58 minutes of the game due to many special teams blunders.

But with 1:48 remaining, quarterback J.T. Barrett found tight end Marcus Baugh in the end zone to give the Buckeyes a 39-38 lead, their first of the game, with 1:48 remaining in the final quarter. The one-point advantage would hold as Ohio State survived at home, winning 39-38 and remaining in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Barrett followed up five weeks of increasingly impressive play with a consistent day, completing 33-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He also raced for 95 carries on 17 yards, succeeding taking multiple zone reads for 10-plus yards. But with 13:13 remaining in the game and his team down 15 points, he fumbled and Penn State recovered the loose ball.

But Barrett was partly redeemed when Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward blocked a punt on the next play. Barrett followed that up with a 38-yard touchdown to wideout Johnnie Dixon to pull within eight points with 13:13 remaining in the game.

Wideout K.J. Hill set a career high in receptions as he led Ohio State with 12 catches for 102 yards, often acting as Barrett’s short-range target.

The Nittany Lions capitalized on a multitude of Ohio State mistakes as the home team seemingly could not get out of its own way at times.

The Buckeyes committed 10 penalties for 79 yards, including four false starts. Safety Damon Webb intercepted a pass in the end zone, but cornerback Damon Arnette was flagged for pass interference which set the Nittany Lions up at the 6-yard line and quarterback Trace McSorley ran in for a touchdown on the next play.

The Buckeyes’ defensive front managed to bottle up the Nittany Lion rushing attack for much of the game, but Barkley broke free for a 36-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and finished with 21 rushes for 44 yards and four catches for 23 yards.

McSorley finished the game 17-of-29 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He made his most prominent impact in the rushing game as he carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards. He had a crucial 10-yard rush on 3rd and 10 early in the third quarter, which extended a drive, leading to Penn State scoring its fifth touchdown and taking a 35-20 lead.

In the third quarter, Ward nearly pulled off an interception, but due to both he and wideout DeAndre Thompkins having possession, the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown.

Freshman running back J.K. Dobbins exploded for four carries for 50 yards in the first quarter, but was conspicuously absent from the game in the second quarter. He returned to the game in the third quarter and finished with 13 carries for 88 yards. While Dobbins was out, the Buckeyes relied heavily on redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber, who ran the ball seven times for 21 yards and scored a 2-yard touchdown up the gut in the second quarter.

Ohio State will be back in action Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa, taking on the Hawkeyes.