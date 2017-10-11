TKE under suspension amid investigation for conduct violation

The Ohio State Omicron fraternity chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon has been placed on interim suspension for a student code of conduct violation.

Details are not known at this time regarding the exact violation, but the university is conducting an investigation on the matter, said Dave Isaacs, spokesman for the Office of Student Life.

The fraternity will not be allowed to participate in organizational meetings or social events while the investigation is underway, he said.

“During this period, the chapter is not eligible to participate in any recognized student organization activities, including but not limited to organizational meetings or programs, intramural sporting events, recruiting of new members, organizational social events or social events with any other student organizations,” Isaacs said in a statement announcing the suspension.

The fraternity, whose creed is “building better men for a better world,” must cease all new member recruitment and activities during the suspension.

The news of TKE’s suspension comes a little more than one month after Ohio State’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter was given a cease-and-desist letter from Student Life after it opened a student conduct investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.

TKE was previously suspended from Ohio State in 2001 for a year, following an investigation that found the chapter participated in hazing and “other recent poor behavior,” according to a news release at the time. The chapter appealed its suspension, although the suspension was upheld following a review.

There are currently 87 active members of the fraternity at Ohio State, according to the chapter’s website.

TKE chapter president Ian Lawson declined to comment and the national headquarters did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.