All team activities among Big Ten teams have been suspended until April 6 due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the conference Friday.

Following the cancellation of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament Thursday, the conference announced that all athletic competitions would be canceled in all winter and spring sports for the remainder of the semester, including sports that typically extend past the end of the academic calendar.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the statement reads.

The conference also announced a temporary prohibition of all on- and off-campus recruiting activities “for the foreseeable future.”

Before the Big Ten’s announcement, Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day released a statement on social media that said all official and unofficial recruiting visits would be suspended through April 20, and coaches would be barred from recruiting off-campus through the spring.

Ohio State canceled its annual Spring Game –– originally scheduled for April 11 –– Wednesday, and the suspension of team activities means the football team’s regularly scheduled spring practices will be canceled as well.

The statement said the suspension of team activities will be re-evaluated following April 6.