A felony theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 17 on East 11th Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim left for work and left the suspect at his residence. When the victim returned home for lunch, the suspect was gone, along with the victim’s AK-47. The victim confronted the suspect at a different location, and the suspect threatened the victim with a handgun.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 2:05 a.m. March 18 on North High Street near East Hudson Avenue. According to the online police log, the witness observed the suspect commit public indecency, and officers arrested the suspect.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 3 and 6 a.m. Thursday on East 15th Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the victim’s home and stole his laptop. The victim’s roommates said someone had gone through their rooms, but nothing appeared to be taken. The victim stated that the front door was locked, but entry could have been made through the unlocked backdoor.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred at 7 p.m. Sunday at Park-Stradley Hall.