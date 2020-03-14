On what would usually be a bustling weekend of students returning to campus from spring break, students instead returned with moving boxes and carts on a gray, snowy day to pack their belongings for the remainder of the semester.

Saturday marked the first day of dorm move-outs which will continue through March 22. There are 14,000 students who were living in residence halls, but the number of students who are moving out is not yet available, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email.

The university announced Thursday that students needed to move out of residence halls and face-to-face classes would be suspended and moved to a virtual format for the remainder of the spring semester in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students can file for exemptions from the move-out requirement which will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Emma Schmiesing, a second-year in criminology moving out of Park-Stradley Hall, said it was stressful making arrangements to move out so quickly.

“I’m sad about the abruptness, how fast it was,” she said. “Because I feel like when you’re ready for the end of the year, you have time to say your goodbyes, but now I’m not gonna see any of my friends till next year.”

Kristine Duarte, a second-year in marketing moving out of Smith-Steeb Hall, had just returned to Cleveland from a spring break vacation in Los Angeles earlier Saturday morning.

She said she was tired from the day of travel, but like Schmiesing, she said she was saddest she didn’t get to say her goodbyes.

“I didn’t know my last night here was literally my last night here,” Duarte said. “I didn’t get to cherish that moment. I wish I knew what was gonna happen, but at the same time, it is what it is. I have to move out. It’s for my safety.”

Liam Smyth, a first-year in speech and hearing science moving out of Park-Stradley, said he views the move out as a double-edged sword — while he enjoys being home, he was shocked when his freshman year was cut short.

“It is a strange feeling to realize that next time I come back here, I’ll be a sophomore,” he said.

Smyth and his friend David Stemen, a third-year in mechanical engineering who was helping him move out, said the day ran smoothly and they were glad the university was taking precautions.

“I’m glad Ohio specifically and Ohio State is being so proactive,” Stemen said. “I’m hoping that helps us in the future. But it is a lot to adjust. It’s not easy.”

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Columbus, Ohio, at a press conference Saturday. According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, 26 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ohio since Monday, and more than 264 people are being tested. There are currently no confirmed cases at Ohio State.

There are 2,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States at the time of publication, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 54 deaths and 12 recoveries.

Isaacs said that most people have been arriving at their scheduled time and have been understanding of the need for social distancing.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, including students and their families, and we are extremely grateful and pleased by the patience and flexibility that our whole community is showing,” he said.

Isaacs said any residence hall student who has not selected a move out window should do so as soon as possible.

