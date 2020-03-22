After injuries to redshirt sophomore Master Teague and sophomore Marcus Crowley, Ohio State football was down to one scholarship running back in the spring of 2020, with Teague’s status in question for the fall.

Trey Sermon, a graduate transfer at the position from Oklahoma, announced he would be coming to Ohio State Sunday.

Sermon accumulated 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground with the Sooners in three seasons of play.

After a 947-yard, 13-touchdown season in 2018, Sermon saw his usage dip this past year with just 54 carries — less than one-third of what he received in 2018 — for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the final five games with a knee injury.

Sermon was usurped at running back with the Sooners back by then-sophomore Kennedy Brooks, one of two 1,000-yard rushers for Oklahoma in 2019 alongside redshirt senior quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Crowley, Teague, sophomore Steele Chambers and incoming freshman Miyan Williams will join Sermon in the position room for 2020. Redshirt senior Demario McCall, who switched from running back to wide receiver before spring practice began, could also factor into the rotation.