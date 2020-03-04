After losing six of its past eight games, Ohio State men’s volleyball has a chance to capture a win Wednesday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 MIVA) will host the Ball State Cardinals (10-6, 3-3) Wednesday in the Covelli Center.

“I think that it is important for us to move forward and to always stay focused on the next game. We can’t let our past mistakes define us or stop us from doing what we’re capable of doing,” Ohio State sophomore middle blocker Ethan Talley said.

Head coach Kevin Burch said he hopes the team redeems itself this week.

“I’m proud of the team, but we just need to get back into our rhythm,” Burch said. “At this point in the season, we’re playing some pretty tough teams, but we can’t let that change the way we play. We’re more than capable of getting these wins.”

As a freshman, Ohio State opposite hitter Tim Baldwin has been a powerful asset to the team with 47 individual kills from the right side this season, which makes him the fifth-leading scorer for the Buckeyes.

Both the Cardinals and Buckeyes defeated Quincy in straight sets and dropped to Lindenwood this past weekend.

Ball State sophomore outside attacker Kaleb Jenness carried the team against Lindenwood with 20 kills, while Ohio State junior outside hitter Martin Lallemand had just 11 against the Lions the following day.

Jenness is the leader on either team with 213 kills on the season –– 68 more than his next closest teammate, and 30 more than senior outside hitter and Ohio State kills leader Reese Devilbliss.

The teams split their two meetings this past season, Ball State claiming a four-set victory in January before the Buckeyes avenged it with a five-set win in April. The Buckeyes didn’t have Devilbliss in the first game, but Ball State was missing Jenness in the second matchup.

Jenness will have a chance to battle it out with Ohio State’s two most dominant outside hitters Wednesday when the game begins at 7 p.m.