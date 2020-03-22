Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns will return to his native Columbus to join the Ohio State men’s basketball program, he announced Saturday on ESPN.

The decision came down to Ohio State and Duke, but the 2017-18 Ivy League Player of the Year will now play his home games at the Schottenstein Center –– just 18 minutes from where he played high school basketball at Northland.

There, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward was a first team All-Ohio selection by the Associated Press in both his junior and senior seasons while becoming a top 10 prospect in the state in the 2016 class.

Despite an offer from Ohio State, Towns chose Harvard, where his 16 points per game and 5.7 boards garnered him the conference’s highest individual distinction and an AP All-American honorable mention as a sophomore.

It was in the conference title game during Towns’ breakout year that he suffered a knee injury that would cause him to miss the subsequent two seasons as a series of surgeries held him out.

However, the two years Towns spent sidelined will allow him two more seasons of eligibility with the Buckeyes, and he’ll be able to play right away.