Thompson Library and departmental libraries at Ohio State will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, but 18th Avenue Library will remain open with modified hours, University Libraries tweeted.

University Libraries announced Monday it will adopt a new schedule in accordance with university protocols and in an effort to keep the community safe amid the spread of COVID-19.

18th Avenue Library will be open on an altered schedule for students, faculty and staff to provide internet access and workspaces for completing coursework. All library services will be accessible virtually in order to comply with social distancing, according to the tweet.

18th Avenue Library will be open 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to its website. More information on library hours can be found here.

Click here to view our continuing coverage of COVID-19.