Ohio State will no longer allow visitors inside any of the university’s seven hospitals starting Friday.

Exemptions for hospitalized patients in “end of life” or maternity situations will allow for one visitor per patient at a time. Patients under 18 years of age will be allowed two visitors who are their parents or guardians, Marti Leitch, a Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State spokesperson, said.

Patients who are having inpatient surgery can have one visitor on the day of surgery and on the following day, according to a press release from the medical center.

The previous restriction of one visitor for patients in outpatient facilities remains in effect, according to the release.

All university hospital and outpatient care facility visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, travel history and potential exposure to the viral disease, according to a previous release. Visitors will be asked to leave if they’ve had potential exposure or if they show symptoms of the disease.

Two members of the university community tested positive for COVID-19 recently, according to a universitywide email from University President Michael V. Drake Wednesday. Ohio has 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 hospitalizations at the time of publication, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

