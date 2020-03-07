Seven games into the 2020 season and Ohio State women’s lacrosse still hadn’t won on the road.

That changed Saturday, as the Buckeyes (5-3) beat out Marquette (5-4) 16-14 in Wisconsin.

The Golden Eagles opened the game by scoring the first two goals.

After the Golden Eagles opened the contest with two goals, Ohio State junior attackman Sophie Baez placed the Buckeyes on the board, beginning a seven-goal streak.

Ohio State senior attackman Liza Hernandez, freshman attackman Nicole Ferrara and freshman attackman Ashley Turner all contributed to the run, giving the Buckeyes a 7-2 lead that would persist the remainder of the game.

Marquette junior midfielder Caroline Steller ended the Ohio State scoring run, but the Buckeyes didn’t allow the Golden Eagles to gain any momentum and quickly retaliated.

Marquette junior midfielder Madison Kane opened the second half with a goal, but Hernandez scored just a minute later for Ohio State, followed by two consecutive Buckeye goals.

As the second half continued, a Marquette comeback looked promising, as the score margin began to shrink.

The Golden Eagles had four different players score, bringing them only two away from the Buckeye lead at 16-14.

However, the Golden Eagles fell short, as the Buckeye defense proved too strong. Ohio State senior goalie Jill Rizzo finished with 17 saves to keep Marquette at bay.

The Buckeyes will continue their season on the road against Towson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.