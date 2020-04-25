Former Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell becomes the third Buckeye defensive lineman off the board, as he was taken with the No. 235 pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions Saturday.

Cornell racked up 30 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble as a senior in 2019.

The Minnesota native played a key role on a defensive front that finished with the most sacks in the NCAA; the Buckeyes tallied 54 in 2019.

In four years with the Buckeyes, Cornell finished with 63 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Cornell faced some uncertainty throughout the draft process as he did not receive an NFL Combine invite and could not showcase his abilities at the Ohio State Pro Day –– canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic –– but now he’ll have a chance to make the roster in Detroit.