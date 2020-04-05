The early offseason continues to be one of rapid roster turnover for Ohio State men’s basketball, as sophomore guard Luther Muhammad will enter the transfer portal.

A university spokesperson announced Muhammad’s intentions to transfer on Twitter Sunday, following a season where the 6-foot-3 guard scored seven points per game in 28 starts for the Buckeyes.

Muhammad joins freshman guard D.J. Carton and freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney as early exits from the program following the end of the COVID-19-shortened season.

Muhammad served a one-game suspension in January following what Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said was a “failure to meet program standards and expectations.”

His best play came in the final eight games for Ohio State, where Muhammad averaged 9.5 points a game, including a season-high 22-point outburst against Maryland.

With junior forward Kaleb Wesson declaring for the NBA Draft this past week and senior forward Andre Wesson’s career being cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Muhammad’s transfer means Ohio State could lose three starters from its 2019-20 lineup.