A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 12 at 12:55 p.m. on East 18th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated she arrived home and saw the suspect walking out of her apartment carrying two game systems, worth $1,000, and a pair of the victim’s tennis shoes.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 12 at 6 p.m. on Iuka Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim stated that unknown person(s) broke the rear left window on her car and took her wallet. The victim’s debit cards were later used.

Gunshots were reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. on McMillen Avenue near Hunter Avenue. According to the online police log, police responded to a report of shots fired — later reported as 10 to 12 gunshots — and found multiple spent shell casings in an alley, a bullet hole in a window of the reported location, two bullet holes in one car and one bullet hole in another car parked in front of the location. Police later found another hole in the side of the residence, a projectile lodged inside the wall, two bullet holes in a property down the street and one bullet hole in another property.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Thursday at 1:14 a.m. at Ohio Stadium.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 1:30 a.m. on North Fourth Street near East Ninth Avenue. The victim reported being “rushed,” punched and kicked by five suspects and that he had his wallet taken from him. According to the online police log, the victim was transported to the OSU Main Hospital and was treated for bruising and face swelling.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 5:30 a.m. at the RPAC.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred Saturday at 2:52 a.m. at Blackburn House.

An assault and criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 3:00 a.m. and 4:54 a.m. respectively on Summit Street near East Northwood Avenue. The victim stated that after a verbal altercation, the suspect refused to leave and a “small struggle” between the two began. According to the online police log, the suspect bit the victim on the forearm when he tried to put the suspect into a headlock. The suspect left but came back at 4:54 a.m. and damaged a window pane, screen door, front porch pillar, porch lattice, night stand and bedroom wall before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated at the location for injuries.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to the Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 8 p.m. on North Fourth Street near 13th Avenue. According to the online police log, the complainant parked his father’s car at the location at 8 p.m. and noticed it was missing at 12 p.m. the next day.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 11:50 p.m. between Indianola and East 14th Avenues. According to the online police log, police responded to a complaint that occupants inside a silver Cadillac were shooting people with paintball guns and found a vehicle matching the description traveling southbound on Indianola Avenue. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found paintball guns and the three occupants, all male, admitted to the assault.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday at 4 a.m. on East 11th Avenue near East 10th Avenue. The victim stated they found the suspect inside their house and that they did not know how the suspect entered because the doors were locked. According to the online police log, the suspect told the victim that someone was outside wrapping the victim’s vehicle with Saran wrap. The victim stated they were able to walk the suspect out of the residence and lock the door. The victim later found their vehicle Saran-wrapped.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to the Columbus Police as having occurred Monday at 2 a.m. on North Fourth Street near Eighth Avenue. According to the online police log, the reporting person heard gunshots outside his home and found a bullet hole in his exterior wall. The bullet traveled into his home and struck an interior wall.