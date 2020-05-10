Columbus Police are investigating a shooting involving two victims in the 2400 block of Wall Street, between West Blake Avenue and West Tompkins Street, Ohio State Emergency Management tweeted at 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

Columbus Police said both victims were in critical condition when taken to the hospital. One victim was taken to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State and one victim was taken to Riverside Hospital.

The tweet asked that the area be avoided while police investigate. The incident occurred six blocks north of Lane Avenue.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.