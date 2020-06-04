The Board of Trustees approved an increase in tuition for first-year students and increases in housing, dining and healthcare for all students in a virtual meeting Wednesday.

In-state freshmen will see a tuition-and-fees increase of 4.1 percent and out-of-state freshmen will see an additional 4.8 percent increase in the non-resident surcharge compared to last year; all on-campus students will see a 2.5 percent increase in both housing and dining costs and anyone using student health insurance will see a 1.5 percent increase in those costs.

The adjusted rate of tuition, housing, dining and health insurance will freeze for four years for in-state students under Ohio State’s Tuition Guarantee.

“As we enter into this conversation about tuition and fees, we always think it’s important to highlight access and affordability at Ohio State, which has been something — a hallmark that we’ve been working on for quite a number of years,” Michael Papadakis, senior vice president and CFO of the Board of Trustees, said.

The proposal did not include increases to the international student-specific surcharges or program, course and technology fees.

This means that first-years from Ohio living on the Columbus campus will pay between $701 and $821 more than freshmen did last year depending on housing, meal and insurance plans. In-state students living off campus will see an increase of $0 to $170 depending on meal and student insurance plans.

All out-of-state students who live on campus starting this fall will pay between $1,708 and $1,827 more than last year depending on housing, meal and student insurance plans. Out-of-state students living off campus will pay between $1,441 and $1,617 more depending on meal and student insurance plans.

Broken down, tuition and fees will increase $434 for in-state freshmen and $1,441 for all out-of-state students.

The university will adjust financial aid packages for Pell-eligible students, adding $434 to financial aid so that they are unaffected by the tuition increase, according to a press release.

Housing costs will increase by $216 for Rate 1 housing, $180 for Rate 2 housing, $174 for Rate 2A housing and $168 for Rate 3 housing.

Housing rates were frozen in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, they increased by 1.5 percent. In 2019, they increased by 2.2 percent.

Dining costs will increase by $99 for Unlimited, $121 for Scarlet 14, $101 for Gray 10, $108 for Declining Balance, $22 for Carmen 1 and $43 for Carmen 2.

Rate 1 housing and Gray 10 dining is the most common housing and dining plan combination on campus, according to the meeting agenda. The changes amount to a $318 increase in costs for students enrolled in these plans. Both the increases in housing and dining support operating, repair and maintenance, and debt costs, according to the meeting agenda.

Student Health Insurance costs will increase $50 for anyone enrolled.

Ohio State requires all students to carry health insurance. Eighty-seven percent of domestic students use outside insurance in place of Ohio State’s student health insurance, but international students are required to enroll in Ohio State’s plan.

“Ohio State has placed a strategic emphasis on access, affordability and excellence. As of summer 2020, the university has devoted more than $200 million to increase support for low- and moderate-income Ohioans since 2015,” according to a Wednesday press release.

The 4.1-percent tuition increase for Ohio residents also applies to online courses. Online tuition for non-resident students includes a $3,580 surcharge. If the student is participating in an exclusively online degree or certificate program and is not an Ohio resident, the out-of-state surcharge will increase by $390.