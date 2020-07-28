A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred July 21 at 1:11 p.m. at the Scarlet Ribbon Gift Shop within the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, according to the daily crime log.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 8 p.m. July 21 and 8 a.m. July 22 on East 18th Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) broke the right front door window of her vehicle and stole her sunglasses and some personal papers.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred July 22 at 1:23 p.m. on East Lane Avenue near Tuller Street. The victim reported an unknown male entered his unlocked house while he was upstairs. The suspect took a TV and pair of shoes, worth $250, according to the online police log. The victim took a photo of the suspect as he got into an untagged black Honda Accord. The log states that about 10 minutes later, the suspect knocked on the victim’s door and returned the stolen items.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 22 near East 18th and Indianola avenues. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) spray-painted and scratched swastikas and other hate symbols and speech on her car while it was parked on the street. Nearby cars were broken into around the same time, but the victim’s was not.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred July 22 at 4:15 p.m on East 14th Avenue near North Fourth Street. An unknown person slashed the victim’s tires before fleeing in a vehicle, according to the online police log.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 4:50 a.m. at Buckeye Donuts at 1998 N. High St. According to the online police log, an unknown male held an employee at gunpoint before stealing $400 in cash from the register and fleeing north on foot.

An incident of stalking was reported to University Police as having occurred Thursday between 12:45 and 1 p.m. at the Younkin Success Center, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of graffitism was reported to University Police as having occurred Thursday at 7:33 p.m. at Hayes Hall, according to the daily crime log.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Friday on West Ninth Avenue near Worthington Street. The victim reported that unknown person(s) entered his vehicle and stole military equipment issued to him by the U.S. Army. The equipment included uniforms, body armor and other gear worth $4,000, according to the online police log.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Saturday at 1:09 a.m. at Mirror Lake, according to the daily crime log.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. near Worthington Street and West Eighth Avenue. The victim reported that multiple suspects sprayed him with mace, brandished firearms and demanded valuables. According to the online police log, the suspects forced the victim to the ground and pressed what he believed was a firearm to the back of his head while they searched the location for valuables. After searching the location, the victim stated the suspects took him to the bathroom and forced him to sit in the bathtub while they held him at gunpoint. One suspect said to the others, “We should just shoot him right now,” the log states. Another suspect then told the victim to count to 100 before fleeing the scene. The suspects took the victim’s money, two cell phones, his driver’s license, a key, mace and a duffle bag of clothing worth $7,003.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday at 10:45 a.m. on East 14th Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, a man wearing a blue navy mask entered the victim’s residence through the unlocked front door and stole a speaker, guitar, watch and other jewelry worth $1,200.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday between 1 and 4:30 p.m. on North High Street near East 14th Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim parked his car on the street at a meter in the early afternoon and came back to find it missing. The victim stated he locked his car and had his keys with him. The reporting officer checked the City Impound Lot and verified the victim’s car was not towed, the log states.