Victims and survivors of sexual assault, sexual harassment, dating violence, or other forms of sexual violence have different needs. Below is a list of medical and support resources on campus or in the community for victims and survivors of sexual violence. Confidential resources are not required to report incidents; non-confidential resources are legally obligated to report disclosures to Ohio State’s Title IX office. For more information about confidentiality and victims’ and survivors’ rights, students should go to titleix.osu.edu. To report an incident of sexual violence to Title IX, got to titleix.osu.edu/navigation/report-incident/report-incident.html.

This list is not comprehensive, and victims or survivors in an emergency should call 911 for immediate assistance.

24-hour hotlines:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) Rape Helpline: 614-267-7020

Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

Lutheran Social Services Choices Domestic Violence Hotline: 614-224-4663

LGBT National Health Center Hotline: 888-843-4564

Medical resources (confidential):

On-campus:

Wexner Medical Center:

Phone: 614-293-8333

Website: wexnermedical.osu.edu

Address: 410 West 10th Ave.

Wilce Student Health Center:

P: 614-292-4321

W: shs.osu.edu

A: 1875 Millikin Road #208

Off-campus:

Riverside Methodist Hospital:

614-566-5000

W: ohiohealth.com/locations/hospitals/riverside-methodist-hospital

A: 3535 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43214

On-campus, confidential support resources:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO):

P: 614-688-2518

E: Emily.SARNCO@ohiohealth.com, Suzie.SARNCO@ohiohealth.com

A: 33 West 11th Ave.

Counseling and Consultation Services:

P: After-hours helpline: 614-292-5766, choose option 2

W: ccs.osu.edu

A: Younkin Success Center and 1030 Lincoln Tower

Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Trauma Recovery Center:

P: 614-293-7827

E: STARTraumaRecoveryCenter@osumc.edu

W: wexnermedical.osu.edu

A: 1670 Upham Drive, Fifth Floor

On-campus, non-confidential support resources:

Title IX Office:

P: 614-247-5838

E: titleIX@osu.edu

W: titleIX.osu.edu

A: 21 East 11th Ave.

Student Advocacy Center:

P: 614-292-1111

E: advocacy@osu.edu

W: advocacy.osu.edu

A: 191 West Lane Ave. (Drackett Tower)

Off-campus, confidential support resources:

Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO):

LSS Choices for Victims of Domestic Violence:

P: 614-224-7200

W: lssnetworkofhope.org/choices

A: 500 West Wilson Bridge Road Suite 245, Worthington, OH 43085

Ohio Domestic Violence Network:

P: 614-781-9651

E: info@odvn.org

W: odvn.org

A: 1855 East Dublin-Granville Road #301, Columbus, OH 43229

Mount Carmel Crime & Trauma Assistance Program:

P: 614-234-5900

W: mountcarmelhealth.com

A: 777 West State St # 101A, Columbus, OH 43222

Legal resources:

Student Legal Services (confidential):

P: 614-247-5853

E: studentlegal@osu.edu

W: studentlegal.osu.edu

A: 20 East 11th Ave.

University Police (non-confidential):

Columbus Police (non-confidential):