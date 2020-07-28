front of building at 33 W. 11th avenue, where SARNCO advocates are located

On-campus SARNCO advocates have offices at 33 West 11th Avenue. SARNCO advocates are confidential and are not required to report incidents to Title IX. Credit: Sam Raudins | Editor-in-Chief

Victims and survivors of sexual assault, sexual harassment, dating violence, or other forms of sexual violence have different needs. Below is a list of medical and support resources on campus or in the community for victims and survivors of sexual violence. Confidential resources are not required to report incidents; non-confidential resources are legally obligated to report disclosures to Ohio State’s Title IX office. For more information about confidentiality and victims’ and survivors’ rights, students should go to titleix.osu.edu. To report an incident of sexual violence to Title IX, got to titleix.osu.edu/navigation/report-incident/report-incident.html

This list is not comprehensive, and victims or survivors in an emergency should call 911 for immediate assistance.

24-hour hotlines:
Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) Rape Helpline: 614-267-7020
Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673
Lutheran Social Services Choices Domestic Violence Hotline: 614-224-4663
LGBT National Health Center Hotline: 888-843-4564

Medical resources (confidential):

On-campus:

Wexner Medical Center:

Wilce Student Health Center: 

  • P: 614-292-4321
  • W: shs.osu.edu
  • A: 1875 Millikin Road #208

Off-campus:

Riverside Methodist Hospital:

On-campus, confidential support resources:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO):

  • P: 614-688-2518
  • E: Emily.SARNCO@ohiohealth.com, Suzie.SARNCO@ohiohealth.com 
  • A: 33 West 11th Ave.

Counseling and Consultation Services:

  • P: After-hours helpline: 614-292-5766, choose option 2
  • W: ccs.osu.edu
  • A: Younkin Success Center and 1030 Lincoln Tower

Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Trauma Recovery Center:

  • P: 614-293-7827 
  • E: STARTraumaRecoveryCenter@osumc.edu
  • W: wexnermedical.osu.edu
  • A: 1670 Upham Drive, Fifth Floor

On-campus, non-confidential support resources:

Title IX Office:

  • P: 614-247-5838 
  • E: titleIX@osu.edu
  • W: titleIX.osu.edu
  • A: 21 East 11th Ave.

Student Advocacy Center:

  • P: 614-292-1111
  • E: advocacy@osu.edu
  • W: advocacy.osu.edu
  • A: 191 West Lane Ave. (Drackett Tower)

Off-campus, confidential support resources:

Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO):

LSS Choices for Victims of Domestic Violence:

Ohio Domestic Violence Network:

  • P: 614-781-9651
  • E: info@odvn.org
  • W: odvn.org
  • A: 1855 East Dublin-Granville Road #301, Columbus, OH 43229

Mount Carmel Crime & Trauma Assistance Program:

Legal resources:

Student Legal Services (confidential):

University Police (non-confidential):

Columbus Police (non-confidential):