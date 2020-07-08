Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, July 9

FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, July 9

Bronzeville Growers Market 3 p.m. at 925 Mt. Vernon Ave. (FREE) — Additional dates: through Aug. 27

Sunday, July 12

ART AND FILM

Friday, July 10

Timelines Exhibit 12 p.m. at Terra Gallery (FREE)

— Additional dates: through Aug. 10

Pop-up art hang out 7 p.m. at 410 W Town St. (FREE)

OTHER

Wednesday, July 8

Friday, July 10

Conversations on the Common: Black Lives Matter and History Organizations 1 p.m. online (FREE)

Saturday, July 11

Virtual Dash for Donation 8 a.m. online ($8.50)

— Additional dates: through July 18

Monday, July 13