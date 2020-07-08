Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, July 9
- homeWERK: A Drag and Comedy Show 7 p.m. online ($5)
- These Guys Live 6:45 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Thursday, July 9
- Bronzeville Growers Market 3 p.m. at 925 Mt. Vernon Ave. (FREE)— Additional dates: through Aug. 27
Sunday, July 12
- Hardin Pig Roast & Fish Fry 2020: Drive-Thru Style 2 p.m. at Thurber Park (FREE)
- Cars and Cones Ice Cream Cruise In 2 p.m. at Coldstone Creamery (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Friday, July 10
- Timelines Exhibit 12 p.m. at Terra Gallery (FREE)
— Additional dates: through Aug. 10
- Pop-up art hang out 7 p.m. at 410 W Town St. (FREE)
OTHER
Wednesday, July 8
- Big Gay Townhall 6 p.m. online (FREE)
- Anti-Racism Action Plan 11 a.m. online (FREE)
- Health and Safety Training for Protests 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, July 10
- Conversations on the Common: Black Lives Matter and History Organizations 1 p.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, July 11
- Virtual Dash for Donation 8 a.m. online ($8.50)
— Additional dates: through July 18
- Black Experiences in America, a Panel Discussion 1 p.m. online (FREE)
- July Moonlight Market 6 p.m. at Moonlight Market (FREE)
Monday, July 13
- Inhale/Exhale – Healing after July 4th for BIPOC Organizers 7 p.m. online (FREE)