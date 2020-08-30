Ohio State reported another 129 cases of COVID-19 among students Saturday.

Over the 24-hour period of Aug. 27, 91 out of 1,554 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-27 to 495. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 5.86 percent.

The university has tested more than 22,000 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14-27, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard. The cumulative positivity rate for tested students is 2.15 percent.

Ohio State also reported 16 out of 1,109 employees tested Aug. 1-27 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.42 percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 511.

The university has 195 of 414 beds available in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. 130 students are in isolation housing and 89 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.