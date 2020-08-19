An incident of menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Aug. 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Nile Vegan near Worthington Street and West Eighth Avenue. According to the online police log, a DoorDash driver threatened the person fulfilling the order, yelling, “I will stab and kill you!” No weapon was seen and the driver left the business after the order was fulfilled.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred Aug. 11 at 6:05 p.m. at the RPAC.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Aug. 12 at 7:15 a.m. near East 12th Avenue and North Fourth Street. According to the online police log, unknown person(s) smashed the passenger window of the victim’s vehicle while the victim was still inside. The suspect(s) fled after the victim grabbed an arm reaching through the broken window.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. near East Frambes Avenue and North High Street. According to the online police log, a parking enforcement officer was “cussed out” after issuing a citation. The suspect then chased the officer with the vehicle and struck the back of her leg and threw a Taco Bell cup at her as she jumped out of the way.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 12:15 p.m. near North High Street and East 18th Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect grabbed the victim by his backpack, yelling, “You want to threaten me with a gun!” before throwing the victim to the ground and fleeing.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 1 p.m. at the North Campus UDF on North High Street and East Frambes Avenue. According to the online police log, the store’s manager made a customer leave due to not wearing a face mask. The victim and a witness both stated that the manager tased the victim’s arm while he was leaving. The manager stated the victim had an aggressive posture and was unsure if he touched the taser to the victim while activating it.

An incident of menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 8:30 p.m. near East Norwich Avenue and Tuller Street. According to the online crime log, the suspect threatened to physically harm the victim.

An incident of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief was reported to University Police as having occurred Thursday at 9:04 p.m. at the North Recreation Center.

An incident of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs was reported to University Police as having occurred Thursday at 9:10 p.m. at the Ohio Union South Parking Garage, according to the daily crime log.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 10:30 p.m. at the corner of North High Street and East 12th Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect pulled the victim out of the back seat of a vehicle and threw her to the ground before threatening to shoot her. The suspect fled before police arrived and no firearm was seen or brandished.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 7 a.m. near East 16th Avenue and North Fourth Street. According to the online police log, the victim came downstairs to see who he first thought was his roommate exiting the residence. He stated the person got into a vehicle without a license plate and fled. No property was reported to be stolen or damaged but a window was found ajar.

A theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 10:40 a.m. at the South Campus UDF on North High Street and East 12th Avenue. The suspect was reported to have left the store with $15 worth of candy without paying. The suspect was pointed out to officers and found with some of the candy not yet consumed.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at midnight near East 16th Avenue and Summit Street. A futon, refrigerator, desk and dresser were reported stolen by the mother of a student who moved into the property the day before.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 9 a.m. near West Blake Avenue and North Wall Street. According to the online crime log, the victim’s rear driver’s side window was broken and aniPad was stolen from the vehicle.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 2:23 p.m. at Sullivant Hall.

An incident of menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. near Summit Street and East Fifth Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim stated that construction trucks were parked in his designated parking spot and when he confronted the construction workers, one suspect told him he was going to beat and kill him then have sexual relations with the victim’s mother and proceeded to call him a slur for a person who is homosexual. A second suspect also said he was going to kill him.

An incident of fondling was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 7 p.m. in Jones Tower, according to the daily crime log.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 8:40 p.m. near North High Street and McMillen Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect was arrested on sight after punching the victim in the face.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Saturday at 12:37 a.m. at Ohio Stadium, according to the daily crime log.

An attempted burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 2 p.m. near North Fourth Street and East Seventh Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim returned to the residence to find a broken window covered in blood. The victim stated the entry attempt appeared “unsuccessful.”

An incident of menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday at 12:20 a.m. near West Fifth Avenue and North High Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and threatened his life. The suspect stated the victim and another person stole his cart of belongings and threatened to assault him.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday at noon near East 16th Avenue and Summit Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated she found an unknown male hiding under her bed when she tried to retrieve a pair of shoes. The victim locked herself in the neighboring bedroom as the suspect fled the house. Witnesses stated the suspect said he was hiding from someone else as he fled.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 10 p.m. near East 15th and Indianola avenues. According to the online crime log, the keys were left on the porch of the location and the vehicle was parked on the street affront of the location.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Sunday at 10:30 p.m. near West Patterson Avenue and Williams Street. According to the online police log, a 55-inch TV was stolen from the residence.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday at 1 a.m. on Neil Avenue near West Eighth Avenue. According to the online crime log, the suspect(s) gained entry through an unlocked window and took a 70-inch TV, an Xbox, speakers and a sound bar. The value of the stolen property totaled $2,300.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday at 5 a.m. near West Blake and North Neil Avenues. According to the online police log, a $300 Roku smart TV and wallet were taken from the residence.